Throughout October, Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard is sponsoring adoptions at participating North Shore Animal League America shelter partners nationwide, covering up to a total in $25,000 of adoption fees as part of Bounce Pet’s “Bounce Home with Your Adopted Pet” program. Up to 500 approved adopters will receive $50 off their adoption fee as well as a full-size sample of Bounce Pet Dryer Sheet product.
Find an Adoption Special at a Shelter Near You
Week 3 – October 19, 2020 to October 25, 2020
Week 4 – October 26, 2020 to November 1, 2020
About Bounce Pet
Give your furry friends a hug! Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard Mega Sheets dryer sheets repel pet hair from your clothes, before it sticks. Just toss it in the dryer to bounce out pet hair and lint. Learn more at BounceFresh.com.