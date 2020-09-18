Get Involved
2020 Bounce Home with Your Adopted Pet

Throughout October, Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard is sponsoring adoptions at participating North Shore Animal League America shelter partners nationwide, covering up to a total in $25,000 of adoption fees as part of Bounce Pet’s “Bounce Home with Your Adopted Pet” program. Up to 500 approved adopters will receive $50 off their adoption fee as well as a full-size sample of Bounce Pet Dryer Sheet product.

Find an Adoption Special at a Shelter Near You

Week 3 – October 19, 2020 to October 25, 2020

Maryland SPCA
Baltimore, MD
Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County
Memphis, TN
APA of Missouri
St. Louis, MO
Minneapolis Animal Care and Control
Minneapolis, MN
2nd Chances Rescue
Norco, CA
Week 4 – October 26, 2020 to November 1, 2020

North Shore Animal League America
Port Washington, NY
Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter
Jefferson, LA
The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas, NV
San Antonio Humane Society
San Antonio, TX
Indianapolis Humane
Indianapolis, IN
Getting YOU Pet-Ready!

Bounce Pet and North Shore Animal League America also co-authored a checklist aimed at getting adopters ready for their new lifestyle so they can enjoy their furry friend without worry. Download this Pet Readiness Checklist to help Get YOU Pet-Ready!

About Bounce Pet

Give your furry friends a hug! Bounce Pet Hair & Lint Guard Mega Sheets dryer sheets repel pet hair from your clothes, before it sticks. Just toss it in the dryer to bounce out pet hair and lint. Learn more at BounceFresh.com.

*Many adoptions will be made by appointment and practicing social distancing protocols. All adoptions subject to approval. Bounce’s $50 adoption allowance applies to the first 25 approved adopters, NOT the first 25 applicants.